Indie game phenomenon Vampire Survivors comes to Switch with co-op in August

Earlier today on June 21, Nintendo held a brand new Nintendo Direct presentation, feverishly anticipated by fans around the world. One of the bigger announcements from the stream, though, was the reveal that the incredible Vampire Survivors will be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a few month's time on August 17.

押し寄せる敵を倒し続けて30分間生き残れ。最大4人同時協力プレイも可能。『Vampire Survivors』は8月17日（木）配信。#NintendoDirectJPJune 21, 2023 See more

Additionally, Vampire Survivors will also have four-player co-op when it launches on the Nintendo Switch. This mode is actually rolling out at the same time for other versions of the game across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, available on the very same day as the Nintendo Switch launch.

Vampire Survivors has always been one hell of a cheap game, and that's not changing with this new launch. You'll be able to purchase Poncle's game on the Switch for just $4.99, and what's more, each post-launch DLC will retail for just $1.99 each.

Yes, that's Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari, if you didn't already know about the two post-launch Vampire Survivors updates. With the new DLC and co-op mode launching on the Switch on day one, this means the new version of Vampire Survivors isn't a step behind its counterparts on other platforms.

Vampire Survivors can obviously already be played on the go via the Steam Deck, but this new portable version certainly makes the game that much more enticing and easy to pick up no matter where you are.

