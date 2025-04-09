Vampire Survivors dev says the chances of cross-save coming to PlayStation "are now very slim but not impossible" after running into "a legal issue" at the last minute

Hit bullet hell roguelite Vampire Survivors has hit a roadblock in its next update on PS5 and PS4, as developer Poncle reveals that its promised cross-save feature has been pushed back because of "a legal issue."

Poncle initially announced that the cross-save feature was coming to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and mobile platforms sometime this month as part of the upcoming 1.13 patch, which is "probably the biggest free update we've ever done." At the time, the developer noted that it was a "complex feature," as "even with a lot of help from the various platforms, things like security, traffic, privacy, and platform policies have taken us a while to get right." It was already confirmed that Nintendo Switch won't be getting the feature at the same time as everyone else, but now it's been revealed that those on PlayStation will also have to wait and potentially go without it entirely.

"At [the] last minute, we've run into a legal issue on PlayStation we weren't aware of that requires us to share info on our partners that we're unable to," Poncle explains on Twitter . "The chances of cross-save coming to PlayStation consoles are now very slim but not impossible, so we're going to keep working alongside PlayStation to resolve these problems."

Poncle says, "We're so sorry to build up any anticipation for this feature on PlayStation only to change plans at the last minute," but notes that the feature will still be coming to PC, Xbox, and mobile platforms as planned "in the next few weeks." It's still set to arrive on Switch "at a later date," as well as "Apple Arcade if we can do so without breaching any privacy commitments."

There's still no exact release date for update 1.13 at the time of writing, although it sounds like we can expect it to arrive nearer the end of the month if cross-save is coming to other platforms in "the next few weeks." Near the end of last year, Poncle did previously release a roadmap for Vampire Survivors, but, uh, good luck deciphering it.

