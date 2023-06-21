The best Batman games are coming to Switch this year

The Batman: Arkham trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Developer Rocksteady Games has revealed the news at the latest Nintendo Direct with a new trailer, showing a mashup of all three alongside the tease of a fall release date.

The trilogy includes third-person beat 'em ups such as Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, post-launch content too. Some of the most beloved Batman games will soon be on PC and consoles throughout the year. If you've been itching for another go, you'll soon be able to take the collection out and about on the Switch.

The first game, Arkham Asylum, takes the caped crusader to Gotham's infamous prison, where The Joker is leading a jail riot. It's down to you to track down each famous rogue to stick 'em back in the slammer.

The second, Arkham City, ups the ante. Several Gotham districts have been closed off to the rest of Gotham, and Batman finds himself incarcerated. You are tasked with keeping the peace and figuring out what plans are unfolding.

Finally, Arkham Knight expands out further into Gotham as a trio of foes form an alliance to drown Gotham City in fear toxin and unmask Batman. Each game features a blend of hard-hitting combat and stealth, allowing you to approach each level as you please.

