Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is out in October, and it's coming to Switch

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is officially coming to Switch on October 24 - the same day the previously-announced Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions will arrive.

The main events here are Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3, but the collection also contains the original Metal Gear games for MSX. Newly announced today, the collection will additionally feature Metal Gear and Snake's Revenge for NES, as well as the two Metal Gear Solid Digital Graphic Novels and a host of bonus features like strategy guides.

Earlier this year, the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection was confirmed during the PlayStation showcase. Today's Nintendo Direct announcement confirms a Switch release and that bonus content alongside the likely release date. Back then, we were told that this trilogy collection would offer "the most complete compilation that celebrates the 35th anniversary of the series" and let fans "play the games as they were, as first released on the latest platforms."

Other highlights of today's show include another remake - this time of the Super Mario RPG and a new 2D Mario in the form of Super Mario Bros Wonder. Pikmin 4, WarioWare and a confirmation of new Tears of the Kingdom amiibo rounded out a show that ended up being surprisingly impressive, especially since we didn't even know it was happening until yesterday.

Elsewhere, we're also getting that Metal Gear Solid 3 remake in the form of Metal Gear Solid Delta. That long-rumoured remake doesn't have a release date just yet, but it's certainly set to be a good few years for MGS fans.