Metal Gear Solid Collection stealthily adds the two original Metal Gear games

Metal Gear Solid's Master Collection will include both Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2.

Earlier today, Eurogamer first noted that Konami was seemingly teasing a mystery addition to the Metal Gear Solid collection. The developer/publisher revealed on their website that more additions would apparently be coming to the collection at some point in the future.

Looking elsewhere though, we have a pretty good idea of what these additions might be. It turns out that the PlayStation Store listing for the Metal Gear Solid collection reveals both Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2 will come bundled in with the original trilogy when it launches later this year.

It looks like the PlayStation Store has let Konami's secret announcement out of the bag a bit early. Still, that might not actually be the case though, and it could be that Konami actually has several further secret reveals for their new Metal Gear Solid collection.

Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2 are the first two games in Konami's series, both launching before Metal Gear Solid, and being headed up by Hideo Kojima. The second of these will actually please Phantom Pain fans who never got around to playing the older entries, as it's weirdly critical to understanding the late-game story twist.

There's also been a lot of speculation about the collection just being the start of something new. The 'Vol. 1' in the collection's title implies there'll be another collection further down the road, and this brings up the possibility of Metal Gear Solid 4 finally being freed from the PS3 after so many years of fans wishing to play the game again on modern platforms.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a full remake of the original third game in the trilogy, was also announced by Konami earlier this week. We don't have a release window for this remake yet, unlike the collection, but it already looks to be an incredibly faithful remake, with near-identical level design from the original game.

Check out our guide to everything announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023 for a full recap of Sony's blockbuster offerings.