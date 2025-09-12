Hades 2 finally leaves early access later this month with a timed exclusive console release on Switch 2 and OG Switch
September 25th here we come
Supergiant Games has revealed that Hades 2 1.0 will be released on September 25 as a Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 console exclusive.
After saying the game was gearing up to finally launch back in June, Supergiant Games has confirmed that Hades 2 1.0 is finally releasing on September 25, 2025. Considering how much this series loves to shadow drop, this is somewhat of a surprise, but that's still only a couple of weeks away.
Nintendo confirmed that the game will run at 1080p / 120fps on Switch 2 when in docked mode, with the handheld running at 1080p / 60fps. Supergiant confirmed shortly after the game's appearance in the Nintendo Direct that the September 25 release date will be the same for Steam and the Epic Games Store.
However, it was called a console timed exclusive on the Nintendo Direct, so PS5 and Xbox players will have to wait a bit longer, but Hades 2 will be coming to the console. There will also be a physical edition released on November 20, 2025.
This is a developing story… more to follow…
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
