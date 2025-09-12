Donkey Kong Bananza is getting DLC that lets you explore DK Island, complete with a new roguelike mode that's available today

Donkey Kong Bananza, is getting a DLC expansion allowing players to explore DK Island, with a new Emerald Rush mode and it's out today

Donkey Kong Bananza released in July, and is already the Game of the Year in my eyes, but one of my biggest disappointments with it was you were unable to explore DK Island during the game. Nintendo clearly knew this would be the case as during today's Nintendo Direct it was announced that Donkey Kong Bananza is getting a DLC expansion titled DK Island and Emerald Rush.

DK Island is a new map within the game that lets you explore Donkey Kong's homeland, with the likes of Diddy, Dixie, and Cranky Kong hanging out. Plus you'll be able to go hang out in DK's house.

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 - YouTube Watch On

Alongside this is a new mode called Emerald Rush where Void Kong hires Donkey Kong to collect emeralds around the island. The catch is, this is a roguelike mode where you can give DK perks via fossils. You will also be given specific challenges from Void Kong like defeating specific enemies or smashing specific emerald deposits.

Nintendo also confirmed that the mode will add Emerald Rush to the game's other layers. Completing Emerald Rush runs will give you new fits for Pauline and DK, as well as statues that you can place around DK Island.

The paid DLC launches later today for Nintendo Switch 2, with the game also getting a free demo alongside this DLC release. However, the price of this DLC hasn't been confirmed just yet, but it's not like it'll be long until we find out.

