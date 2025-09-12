Mario Tennis Fever brings Nintendo's sports series back with some Super Mario Bros Wonder flavor and a story mode worthy of Dragon Ball spin-off
Oops, all babies
Nintendo's most famous plumber is returning to the courts next year with Mario Tennis Fever on Switch 2. Announced during the Nintendo Direct for September 2025, the game will launch for Switch 2 on February 12, 2026.
The key new feature Nintendo is highlighting is the Fever shot, a big shot you can unleash after filling a meter. The shot's effect changes depending on the racket you have equipped, leaving effects like big ice patches or mushrooms that'll turn your opponent tiny.
A host of new modes with some Super Mario Bros. Wonder flavor are also coming. But, for my money, the big addition is story mode. A good ol' single-player campaign has historically been the best part of the most beloved Mario sports games, and this one has a story worthy of a Dragon Ball spin-off, where everyone's been turned into babies.
This story is developing.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.