Mario Tennis Fever brings Nintendo's sports series back with some Super Mario Bros Wonder flavor and a story mode worthy of Dragon Ball spin-off

Nintendo's most famous plumber is returning to the courts next year with Mario Tennis Fever on Switch 2. Announced during the Nintendo Direct for September 2025, the game will launch for Switch 2 on February 12, 2026.

The key new feature Nintendo is highlighting is the Fever shot, a big shot you can unleash after filling a meter. The shot's effect changes depending on the racket you have equipped, leaving effects like big ice patches or mushrooms that'll turn your opponent tiny.

A host of new modes with some Super Mario Bros. Wonder flavor are also coming. But, for my money, the big addition is story mode. A good ol' single-player campaign has historically been the best part of the most beloved Mario sports games, and this one has a story worthy of a Dragon Ball spin-off, where everyone's been turned into babies.

