Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Switch 2 edition is coming next Spring, alongside a multiplayer expansion with tons of co-op games to play

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is getting a Switch 2 version. It was just revealed during today's Nintendo Direct , and it will have an additional multiplayer component. Now, take a deep breath before trying to say this, because the game's full name is Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park.

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder side of the game will be getting some additions, but we'll have to wait to hear more about that in the future. But we should get more than just what we got on the Switch back in 2023.

This new and improved version is launching on the Switch 2 next Spring, and Bellabel Park is the main addition that's been showcased. It's a new plaza where you can partake in a bunch of minigames with your friends.

In Fast Cash: Tip Tap's Coin Spree, you'll be competing against the other players to see who can get the most cash as you run through the course and its numerous obstacles. It looks like a fun blend of speed and precision.

There's also Knock 'em Back: Bubble Blaster, which is a shooting match that takes place on Smash Bros.-like stages. You can use items that shoot huge bubbles to knock your opponents into lavafalls.

Run, Hide! Phanto Tag is my favorite minigame revealed so far, though. Whoever is "It" dons a spooky mask and has to chase the other players around, tagging them with a ghostly blast to transfer the vizard. To hide, you can transform into a little flower and try to blend in amongst the ones already in the level. So, it's a little like prop hunt in Garry's Mod or Call of Duty.

Super Mario Galaxy 1 and 2 are also coming to the Switch next year.