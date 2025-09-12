Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment gets November 2025 release date, so you'll soon get to experience its ridiculously cool split-screen co-op
This is war!
Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct September 2025 today that its Zelda spin-off Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will launch on Switch 2 November 6, with pre-orders starting now.
The game is the latest in a storied line of battle-afflicted Hyrule Warriors games – the first hack 'n' slash title came out in 2014, for Wii U. It seems to take after its predecessors in presenting theatrical combat situations much flashier and filled with flame than a mainline Zelda game, though Age of Imprisonment specifically takes after open-world Tears of the Kingdom and lets players discover Hyrule's violent past as Princess Zelda.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
