After 20 years, Nintendo's celebrating its most famous failure with zero irony as Virtual Boy comes to Switch complete with a full console replica
Finally, a new generation gets to enjoy the eye strain of '90s VR
Nintendo's finally done it: they've acknowledged the existence of the Virtual Boy. The prototypical VR machine is arguably the publisher's most infamous failure, but it's coming back to give a new generation eye strain on Switch and Switch 2 next year.
Announced during the Nintendo Direct for September 2025, a library of Virtual Boy games will join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription on February 17, 2026. You'll be able to 'enjoy' the games in all their stereoscopic 3D glory thanks to a full Virtual Boy accessory that you can put your console into, or a cardboard alternative if you want a (presumably) cheaper option.
This story is developing.
