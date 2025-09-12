Square Enix reveals another classic JRPG getting a remake: Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined announced, coming February 2026 to consoles and PC
Surprise, the Dragon Quest 7 remake is real
Dragon Quest 7 is the next entry in the storied JRPG series to receive a remake. Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, a "handcrafted" retelling of the PS1 classic, was announced at today's Nintendo Direct September live show. It's coming to Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 5, 2026.
Details on the Dragon Quest 7 remake are still thin – its dedicated website is, annoyingly, down at the time of writing – but we do know it's taken a cue from the art style of Dragon Quest 11, whereas recent retro Dragon Quest remakes adopted the HD-2D style seen in the likes of Octopath Traveler.
The Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake duo pack is out soon on October 30. We played them and spoke to the developers earlier this month.
Way back in 2000 (or 2001 outside Japan), Dragon Quest 7 told the story of a hero exploring the Estard islands. It reviewed pretty well at launch, with many players and critics praising the scope of the game. In combat and classes, it was pretty archetypal Dragon Quest, but exploration played out in a wider-reaching system tied to collectible stone shards, large separate areas, and various means of traversing the world.
Dragon Quest 7 was originally published back when we only had Enix around, so this reimagining brings us full circle under Square enix.
This story is developing.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.