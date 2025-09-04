After modernizing the first three Dragon Quest games, remake producer says if the HD-2D games are "really well regarded," then "that would definitely create a movement within the company to want to do more remakes"

The producer of the Dragon Quest HD-2D remake trilogy, consisting of last year's 3 remake and the upcoming 1-2 remake, says the trilogy's reception could influence further remakes in the HD-2D style.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake went through a weird development, announced in 2021 and virtually silent for a few years. But in 2024 Square Enix announced that remakes of Dragon Quest 1 and 2 were being developed alongside it, which explained why it took so long.

We're now a few months away from the double pack releasing, and it's looking quite promising if our Gamescom preview is to be believed (and it is). But that leaves the question, what's next?

Speaking to GamesRadar+'s Catherine Lewis at Gamescom 2025, the producer of the Dragon Quest HD-2D remake trilogy, Masaaki Hayasaka was asked about the possibility of upcoming remakes in this style.

"The ultimate decision whether to do that or not isn't with me, it rests with all the upper management of the company, so that's their call to make" Hayasaka said.

However, that doesn't mean there's no hope for them: "I think definitely, if the three remakes that we've done this time sell well, if they're really well regarded and do well, then that would definitely create a movement within the company to want to do more remakes. So I definitely think it is possible."

Square Enix has been quite keen on remakes recently with the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the DS and 3DS remakes of earlier Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest games, and even the fantastic HD-2D Live A Live remake (which may be my favorite Square Enix RPG ever, you should really play that already). Plus we've got Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles coming out soon, so it's safe to say I can't see Square abandoning them just yet.

