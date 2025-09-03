Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles director open to revisiting the series' Game Boy Advance sequels if the remaster does well, but thinks the strategy RPG playerbase is currently a "bit small"

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles' director is already keen to tackle the sequels or new tactics games provided the remaster does well.

When the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster was finally announced earlier in the summer, naturally the next question was, what about Tactics Advance and Tactics A2? While not quite as popular as the original, the follow-up Final Fantasy Tactics entries were also strong in their own right. Turns out, that question has been on the mind of the remaster's director Kazutoyo Maehiro.

Speaking during a group interview attended by GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2025, Maehiro says: "I think when we think about the strategy RPG genre, there's a lot of very, very interesting and fun games, but I think when you think about the player base, it's a little bit small." He adds: "I think it can depend on how this game does, you know, if we do see that really strong player base get interested in the game, and we do help increase that strategy RPG player base overall, it could potentially lead to future games."

Meanwhile, speaking to Inverse , Maehiro specifically notes: "If The Ivalice Chronicles can do well, that's good for the fans, they can enjoy it. But, at the same time, it shows the business viability of the strategy RPG genre. So that could potentially open the door for doing something with Final Fantasy Tactics Advance or A2, or maybe even sequels and new titles as well."

While we did technically get a new title a few years ago with Triangle Strategy which was as close as you can get to a Final Fantasy Tactics without popping the name on there, I assume Maehiro means a new Final Fantasy Tactics specifically, but I'd love a Dragon Quest Tactics game.

