Stardew Valley is getting a major upgrade on Switch 2 with mouse controls, as well as 4-player co-op with just 1 copy of the farming sim thanks to GameShare
Coming this fall
It's that time of year again, folks – the previously rumored, hotly anticipated Nintendo Direct is upon us, and with it comes news of the Switch 2 port of Stardew Valley – like a first look at its mouse controls, and the fact that it'll be supported by GameShare.
That's right – not only is Stardew Valley multiplayer-ready as is, but it'll soon be coming to the lineup of titles that work with the Nintendo Switch 2 GameShare feature. This means that only one player in a co-op group of up to four total will need to own a copy of the beloved farming sim for everyone to be able to experience it together. There's also four-player local split-screen support, for fans of couch-cop.
The exciting news doesn't end at just GameShare for the Switch 2 upgrade for Stardew Valley, however. As detailed during today's Nintendo Direct, mouse controls are "cropping up" in the next-gen console's edition. In other words, the unique built-in mouse function of the Switch 2 Joy-Con will be functional while playing Stardew Valley – it's giving a cozier, more portable PC vibe, and I'm so here for it personally.
This story is still developing.
