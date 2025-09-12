Nintendo reveals replica Talking Flower from Super Mario Wonder that can chat to you just like in the game

You'll be able to bring the Talking Flowers from Super Mario Wonder home early next year, because Nintendo has created a replica version that chats away at you – just like the in-game character.

Unveiled during Nintendo Direct, the collectible isn't quite full-size; it's a few inches tall and will fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. This replica Talking Flower still features the same cheery voice that provides encouragement during Super Mario Wonder, though, so it's a pint-sized pick-me-up. Positive affirmations aren't usually a feature of the best gifts for gamers, but I'll take it.

We don't have a price or release date yet for the Talking Flower, but Nintendo is promising a 'Spring 2026' launch window.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

According to the livestream, the Talking Flower can occasionally speak of its own accord – but judging by the button in the pot, you'll presumably be able to activate it on command by pressing that as well. Whether it'll use original comments or quotes taken from the game is yet to be seen.

Although the Talking Flower initially reminded me of Nintendo Alarmo thanks to how left-field it was, I think the closest comparison is actually from a galaxy far, far away. Chatter Back Chopper is an animatronic figure that warbles and chirps at you while flapping its arms or wobbling on its struts, and it's activated either by sound or pressing a hidden button on the front. Honestly, it's a delight, and I still maintain that the best thing to come out of Ahsoka is this toy.

Chatter back (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) If you'd like your own sassy little droid, UK fans can grab Chatter Back Chopper for £31.16 at Amazon.

Even with the Talking Flower aside, it was a busy Nintendo Direct for merch; you can also grab a physical copy of Rosalina's storybook from Super Mario Galaxy. This is going to be available from the Nintendo store soon, so keep an eye out if you want a slice of Mario's world on your bookshelf.

Similarly, a load of new amiibo are on the way - including new Super Mario Galaxy amiibo that are out of this world. These two figures (Mario and Rosalina) are being launched to tie in with the Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Collection that's set to drop on October 2, 2025.

