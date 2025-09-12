These new Super Mario Galaxy amiibo are out of this world, and I can't wait to make them mine

The latest Nintendo Direct presentation unveiled a ton of new amiibo, and my collector senses are in overdrive. However, it was two stunning Mario and Rosalina figures, inspired by Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Collection dropping later this year, that I can't stop thinking about.

I've been collecting the NFC-enabled Switch accessories since the first wave, and have around 150+ of the things, but as a Princess Rosalina diehard fan (it's not just because of our similar names, I swear), I've never wanted an amiibo more than now.

This Mario amiibo can be tapped to receive a Life Mushroom in-game, but even as a standalone bit of merch, this amiibo looks great. It features Mario flying off a launch star, with an adorable Luma right behind him, and launches on April 2, 2026.



Tapping Princess Rosalina on your Switch (and Switch 2) will gain you a 1-Up Mushroom in the Galaxy games, but on its own, it's also a lovely bit of merch and representation of the princess. The amiibo features a recreation of her reading her storybook to the Lumas just like in the first Galaxy game. This new amiibo will be available on April 2, 2026.



There are already a couple amiibo of Princess Rosalina, and they're just as adorable as she is, but this pose is everything I've ever wanted in a piece of Super Mario Galaxy merch.

Throughout the first Super Mario Galaxy game, you can find the space princess reading a storybook to her adorable Luma friends in her library. I got the original Wii game at launch, and it was hands-down my favorite part, so I adore that Nintendo thought of commemorating this iconic moment. I'll be pre-ordering this as soon as humanly possible.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Of course, I can't forget Mario, who looks fantastic in this dynamically posed amiibo. There's already a ton of figures of Mario standing, so I'm glad they opted for a more exciting pose. The new collectible features our favorite mustached plumber about to soar through space after jumping on a launch star, with an adorable Luma right behind him.

Just like the Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo, still available for $29.99 at Best Buy, the figure features a unique base. Rather than the typical rounded emblem that a lot of amiibos come with, Nintendo chose to recreate one of the planets from the Galaxy games.

Both amiibo figures look highly detailed, so I can only expect their prices will be on the more expensive side, especially in the wake of the Nintendo Switch price hike, which amiibos were not spared from.

Nintendo has not shared exactly how much you can expect to drop on the toys, but the amiibo will launch on April 2, 2026, a little later than the new Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Collection.

As soon as the pre-order info is available, I'll be sure to update this page so you can make your collection as stellar as possible.