Metroid Prime 4 is finally ready: Nintendo confirms December release date on Switch 2
Our 18-year long wait is finally over
After 18 long years of waiting, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally ready. It's launching later this year, December 4.
The trailer, revealed today during the Nintendo Direct, shows off a desert open world with Samus riding a sick motorbike she can use to Akira slide into enemies with.
The game looks buttery smooth, even as Samus faces off against enemies swarming her and jumping in her face or shooting her from afar with lasers.
This is a developing story...
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
