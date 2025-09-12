Metroid Prime 4 is finally ready: Nintendo confirms December release date on Switch 2

After 18 long years of waiting, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally ready. It's launching later this year, December 4.

The trailer, revealed today during the Nintendo Direct, shows off a desert open world with Samus riding a sick motorbike she can use to Akira slide into enemies with.

The game looks buttery smooth, even as Samus faces off against enemies swarming her and jumping in her face or shooting her from afar with lasers.

This is a developing story...