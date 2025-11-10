Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto hopes he'll stay healthy until the series' 50th anniversary in 2035 and is looking forward to seeing how the current team takes on the challenge of improving on Odyssey

That being Super Mario Bros. 50th, Mario's debut in Donkey Kong turns 50 a few years prior

Mario, Donkey Kong, Pikmin, and Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto has said he hopes he can keep healthy until Mario's upcoming 50th anniversary in 2035.

Speaking to Japanese magazine Casa Brutus (which has been acquired and machine translated by VGC) the Nintendo icon – who also mentioned he doesn't really take part in the development of Mario games anymore – spoke about the future of the series.

Miyamoto added that he just hopes " to stay healthy until Mario’s 50th anniversary." While Mario first appeared in 1981's Donkey Kong and had his debut game with 1983's Mario Bros., Nintendo keeps track of the anniversary of Super Mario Bros., which had its 40th this year.

