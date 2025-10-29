Nintendo icon Shigeru Miyamoto says the Mario series will still be around for its 100th anniversary "as long as we don’t forget" what the platformer is all about – "running and jumping"

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto thinks it's a given that Mario will be around for years to come, as the series can constantly evolve.

In the Nintendo Museum Official Book celebrating the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. (transcribed and reported on by VGC), Super Mario Bros. director Shigeru Miyamoto, designer Takashi Tezuka, composer Koji Kondo, and programmer Toshihiko Nakago were asked if they think Mario can remain popular until the game's 100th anniversary in 2085.

Tezuka said that "One might think it would be a miracle if Mario was still here after 100 years, since we make things while not knowing when our players may get bored with them," but that he's "always thinking" of how to keep the series fresh. Tezuka adds, "Different times bring different kinds of fun. What Mario can do now is completely different from when we started out. I want to continue making things people find fun to play, including the actions you do, by changing things little by little."

Miyamoto said, "It’s a given that Super Mario will constantly evolve by incorporating new digital technology," and while the series has expanded to the likes of movies, he wants "to make sure we keep it interactive and digital." Miyamoto adds that "as long as we don’t forget Mario’s prime point – running and jumping – as we add new things, I think Mario will be with us for a long time to come."

The Mario creator also added that "if a new technology is interesting, I believe that by incorporating that technology, we can make that fun expand and grow – like rolling up snow for a snowman." While Koji Kondo – who has composed music for almost every mainline Mario game – hopes to continue making music for the series 40 years later.

Super Mario Bros speedrunner is now just 11 frames away from the absolute perfect playthrough of the 40-year-old classic, after beating the world record for the third time this year.