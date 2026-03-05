How to change humidity in Pokemon Pokopia

Some Pokemon may be happy in their basic, starter habitats, but you'll soon learn they can be much better off if you change the humidity of their habitats in Pokemon Pokopia. This isn't a easy or quick task, though, and requires some serious redesigning.



As you progress through the early stages of the Pokemon Pokopia story, you'll be tasked with changing the humidity as part of the Yawn Up a Storm quest. If you're struggling with that, or need to know how to change the humidity of habitats later in the game, here's how to make habitats both drier and wetter.

How to make the humidity wetter in Pokemon Pokopia

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

To make the humidity wetter in Pokemon Pokopia, there are a few simple things you can do.

For a start, try watering any dry ground or dead trees nearby .

. If you've done that, you can plant and water flowers and add more trees .

. Use Rock Smash to unblock any water springs in the area.

in the area. For habitats, you can move them closer to a water source .

. Finally, you can also throw a Rain dance party! Build a Rain Dance habitat and invite any water Pokemon over to start the party.

Making the area or a habitat's humidity wetter is much easier than making it drier. Essentially, if you've already unblocked all the nearby water sources, the key is more watered plants and trees.

How to make the humidity drier in Pokemon Pokopia

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To make the humidity drier in Pokemon Pokopia is a bit more complex. Here's what you need to do.

Place habitats near dry earth, plants, and trees .

. Move the habitat away from water .

. If all else fails, you can always add a campfire or two !

! Finally, the smooth rock item automatically lowers the humidity of the surrounding area.

There is only one natural Smooth Stone, and you need it to rebuild Onyx's home. To make more, restore the complete the Rebuild the Pokemon Center quest, and use the 3D printer inside the Pokemon Center to duplicate the Smooth Rock.