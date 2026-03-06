Pokemon Pokopia Bulldoze Specialty explained
Plus, all Pokemon with the Bulldoze Specialty listed
The Pokemon Pokopia Bulldoze Specialty is one of many available in the game. This particular specialty is all about - as the name suggests - demolishing or relocating buildings when using the appropriate kits bought from the Pokemon Center computers.
It's also the skill you need access to early in the game when trying to restore the Withered Wasteland Pokemon Center, which guides you towards trying to find Onix in Pokopia.
There are, of course, other Bulldoze Specialty Pokemon available in Pokemon Pokopia beyond just Onix, which can all be unlocked via habitat creation.
All Pokopia Bulldoze Specialty Pokemon
Below are all the Pokemon in Pokopia we've discovered so far with the Bulldoze Specialty. We are aware of one more that we've not been able to discover yet, too.
- Onix (unlocked via story)
- Steelix
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Clodsire
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Bonsly
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
What does the Pokopia Bulldoze Specialty do?
Pokemon with the Bulldoze Specialty serve as the build leaders when you want to demolish or relocate any buildings you've created - or discovered - in Pokopia.
You'll need a Pokemon with the Bulldoze Specialty for demolishing and rebuilding any of the Pokemon Centers you find in Pokopia, so it's a very handy Pokemon to have in your roster.
To demolish or relocate any buildings in Pokopia you'll need to buy a Relocation Kit (prepare) or a Demolition Kit from the Pokemon Center computers for 10 coins each. It's then just a case of applying that kit to the building you want to change, and you're good to go!
