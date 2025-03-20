Get a behind the scenes look at Reanimal's creature filled horror, from the creators of Little Nightmares 1 and 2

Tarsier Studios talks to Future Games Show about what to expect from its latest creepy co-op adventure

Tarsier Studios, the developers behind Little Nightmares 1 and 2, has given Future Games Show an exclusive look at their new game, Reanimal. In this all new peek behind the scenes, Tarsier gives a teasing glimpse of the story and motivations behind this single player or co-op horror.

In the new footage Tarsier shows off the island location that Reanimal takes place in, a once "lovely place" that for reasons unknown has now "turned nasty". The studio isn't giving away anything on what happened, only suggesting it will be up to the players to "find all the secrets and put it all together to come up with their theory."

The world, as shown, here is dark and twisted, filled with grotesque, spindly people and distended animal monsters that will feel instantly familiar to fans of the Little Nightmares series. As with Tarsier's previous games you'll be fleeing these various creatures, with gameplay less about puzzles and more about dealing with obstacles and hindrances that prevent your escape.

The story follows two orphans, and can be played in single player, couch or online co-op. However you play, you'll be guiding these children in a search for three lost friends, exploring three fractured island fragments created by the mysterious incident behind the creatures and your friends' disappearances.

You'll be able to explore this world by boat or land as you travel these three main island areas - each one holding one of your friends - as well as an array of smaller areas and locations. All of which will help you free your companions while you piece together what has happened, with the main path forming only a part of this fragmented story.

Reanimal is currently 'coming soon' to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Leon Hurley
Leon Hurley
Managing editor for guides

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides, which means I run GamesRadar's guides and tips content. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website. 

