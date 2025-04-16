New Blood Interactive co-founder says Escape from Tarkov "caused irreparable f***ing damage to the game industry" after finding out The Duskbloods is multiplayer and not "Bloodborne 2"

New Blood Interactive co-founder Dave Oshry isn't a huge fan of the PvPvE online multiplayer direction FromSoftware opted for with the Switch 2-exclusive Duskbloods, and he blames it on the success of extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov.

In a new episode of the Quad Damage Podcast (timestamp), Oshry goes on an amusing rant about Escape from Tarkov and in general, the growing prevalence of games like it. He begins by sharing his reaction to the reveal of The Duskbloods, which he says looked like "Bloodborne 2" until he found out it was a multiplayer game.

"You've seen the posts, like, [FromSoftware president Hidetaka] Miyazaki's been playing Tarkov. Tarkov has done irreparable fucking damage to the game industry, because everything needs to be a fucking, what do they call it, an extraction shooter? I just like regular ass games, but I'm old. I get it, I'm not the target audience for these games."

While not an extraction shooter per se, The Duskbloods does seem to have elements of both extraction games and battle royale games, and yeah, admittedly Bloodborne 2 sounds a lot more exciting on the surface. That said, Miyazaki is at the helm, and he's left little reason to doubt him so far. He recently addressed concerns over The Duskbloods being a PvP game, saying "I personally am not much of a PvP person, and I wanted to make something that's satisfying even for players like me.

The Duskbloods is set to launch in 2026, but an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.

