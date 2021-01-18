A fan-made demake of Bloodborne is turning it into a PS1-era game

A devoted fan of Bloodborne is working on a ‘demake’ of FromSoftware’s PS4 title to make it look like a PS1 game.

The Bloodborne PSX project is currently being developed by Unreal Engine 4 Tech Artist Lilith Walther, who has been sharing its progress on her Twitter account: @b0tster .

This Bloodborne PSX dev thread starts with loading and a proper loading screen! Now that we're hopping between levels I need to write a save and load system that passes data around for proper navigation 🧵 pic.twitter.com/MHhMC1ouUEJanuary 16, 2021

Lilith has been sharing daily threads during development which showcase the latest updates on features such as loading screens, health bars, save points, and more. In a new update, the developer has showcased the progress on visceral attacks, noting that they’ve made “the animation a little more punchy and also made visceral attacks survivable.”

This version will even implement character customisation. Naturally, this will be “very scaled back compared to Bloodborne OG”, but does currently feature 2 different voice options . Lilith also mentions that more options will be added in the future.

When asked if this is a personal project or if she plans to release the game, Lilith confirmed that she has definite plans to release Bloodborne PSX someday.

Def going to release it :^)January 16, 2021

She has also stated that although this game does look as though it belongs on the PS1, it is just mimicking the style and won’t actually be playable on the PS1’s hardware.

This Bloodborne demake is part of a growing trend of creators looking to view the games of the present through the lens of the past. This includes the likes of a Cyberpunk 2077 demake, a Death Stranding demake, and an Assassin’s Creed demake, which have all received a retro downgrade in recent years.