PlayStation DMCAs Nightmare Kart creator's Bloodborne PS1 Demake right after she announces new DLC for the gothic racer

Sony has been getting pretty aggressive with a bunch of fan-made Bloodborne projects lately, having apparently just issued a DMCA takedown to a four-year-old 60fps mod, and it's now going after a gorgeous Bloodborne Demake. But the project's developer, Lilith Walther, is going full steam ahead with DLC for her Bloodborne Kar- err, I mean, Nightmare Kart game anyway.

You might remember Nightmare Kart (FKA Bloodborne Kart) as the game that went viral thanks to its mix of PSX-style polygonal art, whacky party-game racing, and characters ripped straight from FromSoft's gothic masterpiece. Its developer just announced an expansion called The Old Karts, a riff on Bloodborne's The Old Hunters DLC, which is bringing a "new mini campaign, new racers and karts, new tracks," and "new power ups and game modes" soon. The Old Karts' first trailer below looks wonderfully silly.

Nightmare Kart Expansion DLC: The Old Karts - YouTube Watch On

But LWMedia's exciting announcement came at quite a turbulent time, however, as the demake project that later turned into Nightmare Kart has also been hit with a legal notice from the series' rights holder Sony.

"I have been provided with evidence that [tech firm] MarkScan is working under Sony to issue a legitimate DMCA takedown on my video," Walther says on social media, speaking about her Bloodborne Demake project's teaser. "It's now known that the issue was not on the [teaser] video itself, but the download link in the description. As such, the download link for BBPSX is now removed.

"I am of course going to comply with this and not make the fan game available to download in the future," she concludes, before clarifying that racer Nightmare Kart is still "fine."

With so many Bloodborne-related DMCA notices in the air, fans have obviously huffed some copium again and are guessing that something official is coming their way - maybe in the form of a remaster, a PC port, or a brand new game. A leaked Metal Gear Solid 3 remake trailer and what seems like an incoming Death Stranding 2 announcement certainly has me convinced that a PlayStation State of Play is coming sooner rather than later. Whether Bloodborne's hypothetical return rears its head at the show is anyone's guess, though.

