Metal Gear Solid 3 remake release date leaked by PlayStation, alongside a silly Ape Escape mode returning from the PS2 days

A leaked Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer has accidentally confirmed it's launching this summer, alongside a surprising Ape Escape crossover mode returning from the original MGS 3.

The PlayStation Store seems to have made a whoopsie and uploaded an August 28 release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta, a faithful remake of Hideo Kojima's classic action-stealth game, this time built in Unreal Engine 5.

It's seemingly not just a speculative date, however. The PlayStation mobile app provides further confirmation as a leaked trailer also contains the same August date, new looks at its gameplay, and a surprising Ape Escape tease at the end, showing one of the titular apes cheekily shaking their backside before running off into the forest.

The store listing confirms it's the same Snake vs. Monkey mode from the original PlayStation 2 release, where you'll need to sneak around the stage and grab all the "escaped apes running amok." I'm guessing this mode could be exclusive to the PS5 version as Ape Escape is a Sony series, but Konami has yet to confirm anything, including the release date, for itself.

It seems like Konami is committed to remaking the original Metal Gear Solid 3 as faithfully as possible, however. We know it's got a 'Legacy Style' control scheme and visual filter to mimic Metal Gear Solid 3's distinct feel, and its developers are retaining the original cast while reconstructing some unused voice lines from 2004 for new dialogue. Remaking a pretty random collaboration with a cult classic platformer like Ape Escape, which hasn't gotten a new entry in 15 years, is just the icing on the cake.

For now, don’t miss a single exciting release with our new games of 2025 and beyond release calendar.