Metal Gear Solid 3's remake retains the original cast, but reconstructs some old 2004 clips for new voice lines

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is being remade in fancy fashion with this year's upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta, which is not only keeping the entirety of the original voice cast but also adding in totally new lines using old, previously unused clips.

During the most recent Metal Gear - Production Hotline episode, producer Noriaki Okamura confirmed that "for both Japanese and Engine, the story of the game and all the voice acting will be the same," and the team at Konami "definitely didn't do any recasting."

The only minor changes come from when characters give you "advice on how to play, especially the controls," which is a semi-frequent occurrence in the stealth series. The Konami developers encountered a slight wrinkle, though, since the remake includes a new control scheme, in addition to the "Legacy" controls and color filters, and will be available on other, non-PS2 consoles.

"Some of those lines don't match up with the controls on consoles now, and you can't really have that, so we've actually recorded new versions of just those lines," Okamura continued. "Sadly, some of the original cast is no longer with us, or couldn't be available to record, so in those cases we've made sure that we have permission first, then went through and made use of their existing recordings to assemble the new lines."

"Anything to do with the story won't change, but there will be a few differences just to teach players the right controls," host Tsukika Momoyama reiterated.

Elsewhere in the episode, we learned that series creator Hideo Kojima and the original staff will be credited in the new version, while one current producer says he'd "like nothing better" than for the famed director to return to the series.

