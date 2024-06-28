Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will credit Hideo Kojima and the original developers since "they're a part of these games too," and one current dev says he'd "like nothing better" than to have the OG director back

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's producer says it'd be "the dream" for Hideo Kojima and the other original staff members to return to Konami's stealth series in the future, but he knows "we can't just take it for granted that everyone would work with us again."

Speaking in the latest episode of the official Metal Gear – Production Hotline series on YouTube, Noriaki Okamura was asked if there was any possibility of the original members of staff coming back in order to work, supervise, or co-develop Konami's iconic stealth series in the future. To this, he says it's "not my place to answer on behalf of anyone outside the company, or to guess how they might feel about it." However, as far as he's concerned, "I'd like nothing better than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again. If that could happen, that would be the dream."

However, Okamura is aware that "our current reality" is one where "people have moved on to new things and new commitments," and so Konami "can't just take it for granted that everyone would work with us again, or let ourselves be completely dependent on them." He adds: "I just don't think it's right for us to be the ones to make that kind of demand of anyone. So we’re working with the expectation that whatever we make, it's up to us, it's on our shoulders to do a good job."

With that said, Okamura confirms that the original developers will still be listed in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's credits for their old roles, something which Konami already did with the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection. "They're a part of these games too, so absolutely, they're in," he says.

That's not to say that there are no members of the original staff on the team for the remake, though, as Okamura says "we do still have many of the same people who worked on the original" on the upcoming stealth game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to release later this year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, along with a pricey special edition that'll let you trap Naked Snake in a terrarium , if that's something you're interested in.

In the meantime, you can check out our roundup of the best stealth games you can sneak through right now.