For $200, you too can trap Naked Snake in a terrarium with the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake collector's edition

Konami has unveiled Deluxe and Collector's editions of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and they include some really neat bonuses even if they're pretty pricey, with the best of all being a terrarium featuring Snake retrieving his backpack from a tree.

The two special editions were first shown off during the second part of the Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series on YouTube, but can now be viewed on the Konami website , too. The Collector's edition is priced at $199.99, and is only available in the U.S., while the Deluxe edition only appears to be available in Europe (it's listed at £89.99 in the UK).

There's some crossover between the two special editions – both appear to feature the same metal game case, as well as a FOX fabric patch and will give access to a currently unknown early purchase bonus as well as the 'Sneaking DLC Pack.' Beyond that though, they're pretty different. The Deluxe edition includes a selection of art cards and a metal exclamation point keyring all packaged up in a fancy box, while the Collector's edition includes an even bigger box with a rubber HALO patch, a replica of Naked Snake's fake ID card, and the star of the show, the terrarium diorama. You can take a look at the video below.

That's right, the big draw of the Collector's edition is no ordinary figure. The terrarium features Naked Snake and the tree where he grabs his backpack in the Virtuous Mission, complete with some foliage and rocks to set the scene. It already looks really cool, but on Konami's website, it's also outlined that all the pieces are removable so that you can set it up however you want, and "it is even possible to repaint the items or grow your own plants." Something about trapping Snake in the box as his transparent home slowly fills with real moss is rather funny, but it's definitely a top-notch collector's item to include.

Konami still hasn't officially revealed the release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but it's set to launch sometime this year, and pre-orders are open now.

