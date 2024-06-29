Metal Gear Solid Delta's visual filters let you replicate the original MGS 3's PS2 look

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remakes the 2004 stealthy-action game with all the modern bells and whistles (and realistically rendered pores) you'd expect, but a few filters will still let you replicate the original Metal Gear Solid 3's look. In other words, the pee-yellow filter is making a comeback.

"After the new trailer, some commenters said they would like to play with the colors from the original," producer Noriaki Okamura explained in the most recent Metal Gear - Production Hotline episode on YouTube. "We do have multiple color filters you can change between, applicable whether you are playing with New Style or Legacy Style," he continued, referring to the updated control settings and the old ones from the PS2 release that are both in the remake.

The two screenshots below compare the same shot in two different filters: the "Normal" color palate that the remake's introducing, and the "Legacy" filter that tries to echo the original game's yellowy-green hues. Scroll a little further and the embedded video will give you a look at two more filters - a "Sepia" one that looks like it's been drenched in teabags and a "Retro" one that's much more purple - starting at around the 7-minute mark.

(Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid Delta's changes to the original game's art style were slightly controversial with fans, so it's nice to see a little throwback option that might alleviate some complaints. Other HD-era remakes, like Shadow of the Colossus and Halo 2 Anniversary for example, have also come under fire for ignoring the original's artistic intent in favor of a cleaned up, smoothed out 'realistic' look, so hopefully the trend above continues in future remakes/reimaginings/remasters.

Metal Gear Solid Delta is set to release sometime later this year on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

