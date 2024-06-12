Metal Gear Solid 3 remake has a 'Legacy Style' control scheme and visual filter to "faithfully recreate the screen look" of the original 2004 stealth game

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has a control system and visual filter to harken back to the original Konami game.

A new action-packed trailer for Metal Gear Solid 3 remake last week showed off super-slick gameplay, with seamless stealth takedowns and superb new visuals for Naked Snake and his compatriots (plus enemies). It turns out Konami has added options for players familiar with the original 2004 game to bring Delta more in line with how the original Metal Gear Solid 3 played.

In the Xbox Podcast episode below, Metal Gear Solid series producer Noriaki Okamura was asked how Konami went about "modernizing a classic." Okamura says that "playability and controls are key to any action game," and so the developer has devised a way to "rework the camera and the action to be comfortable by modern standards."

This is so that "if you're more used to a contemporary third-person style, you can pick up and play Delta right away," according to Okamura. "But of course, we had the option for everyone to choose their preferred style. You can use a more contemporary over-the-shoulder viewpoint, which we have called 'New Style,' or we have 'Legacy Style' with an overhead camera like the original," the Metal Gear Solid series producer continues.

Okamura elaborates on the Legacy Style for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, adding that not only does it have a control scheme resembling the original 2004 game, but also "applies a visual filter to more faithfully recreate the screen look of the original game." If you don't like the smooth and polished look of Delta, simply whack on the Legacy Style, and you'll give Konami's remake a more aged look.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's release date looked to have leaked earlier this week before GameStop clarified that, no, it hadn't leaked the release date for Konami's remake - it was all just a big mistake. Since the most recent Snake Eater trailer omitted a release window entirely, we're left in the dark as to when the remake could potentially arrive.

