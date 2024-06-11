Metal Gear Solid 3 remake release date snafu reveals it might launch exactly 20 years after the original

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might be launching on November 17 later this year, according to a now-deleted post from GameStop.

As IGN first reported, GameStop's official Twitter account tweeted yesterday, June 10, that the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake would be out later this year on November 17. Konami's most recent promo for its remake, the new action-packed Metal Gear Solid Delta trailer at last week's Xbox Games Showcase, omitted a release date.

At the time, the lack of a release date - or even release window, for that matter - could've indicated that Metal Gear Solid 3's remake was in danger of slipping out of its original 2024 release window. In all fairness, it was never Konami that announced the 2024 release window for its remake - it was Sony, earlier this year, that first publicized the 2024 release window for Metal Gear Solid Delta.

For what it's worth, November 17 falls on a Sunday this year, and practically no game in the history of video games has been released on a weekend, let alone a Sunday. If Metal Gear Solid Delta does inexplicably release on November 17, though, it'll actually fall on the 20th anniversary of the original Konami game launching. Dilemmas, dilemmas.

What we do know for certain about Konami's new game is that Metal Gear Solid Delta is upgrading the original game's medical system, so every wound and scar on Snake will stay on his body until the end of the game. It's also, thankfully, keeping the dumbest detail about the original Metal Gear Solid 3 - Snake's super-secret mission not being so secretive after all.

For $200, you too can trap Naked Snake in a terrarium with the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake collector's edition.