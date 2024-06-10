Metal Gear Solid 3's remake is keeping the original stealth game's dumbest detail about its super-secret covert mission

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is officially keeping the dumbest, and arguably greatest, detail from the original Konami game.

Metal Gear Solid 3's remake just received a brand new action-packed trailer at Summer Game Fest 2024, showcasing Naked Snake's debut mission against his former mentor. It was a pretty thrilling trailer, all things told, showing Snake taking down helicopters, going against multiple foes in hand-to-hand combat, and even coming face to face with The Boss herself.

It also, crucially, showcased the original game's silliest detail. As seen in the tweet below, Naked Snake's incredibly covert, super-secret mission for the American government is to leave no trace of his presence, and this is entirely undone in the opening minutes of the entire game when the super soldier throws down a helmet reading 'US Army.' Oops.

In Metal Gear Solid 3, the mission brief says to “leave no trace of your presence” and that no one can know America was involved. But you literally ditch a mask that says US Army the second you land? pic.twitter.com/4Suvx2rKMuJune 9, 2024

One Twitter user comes with a sublime explanation for the whole thing: "He just stashed it the same place he keeps all his camo makeup and multiple assault rifles and rocket launchers and stuff." Yeah, that'll do it. Maybe he also eats the helmet like all the poisonous frogs and other deadly creatures throughout Metal Gear Solid 3's jungle.

We also now know that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater makes Snake retain all his injuries for the whole of the game, effectively making him a walking hospital patient at all times. I can't wait to have Snake repeatedly patch himself up after taking bullets to the gut and having him look something like Frankenstein's monster by the time he faces The Boss.

