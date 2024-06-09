Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater continues to look like a thrill with new gameplay trailer showing action-packed espionage and a crocodile hat

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater just received a brand new gameplay trailer, and Naked Snake's mission has never looked more thrilling.

Earlier today at the Xbox Games Showcase, Konami debuted a new action-packed trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, setting up the plot of the stealth game. The trailer began showing Naked Snake setting off on his mission into the jungle, including an insistence on procuring all his gear on site - certainly a tough deal.

Naked Snake's original mission has never looked better, it's fair to say. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater looks buttery smooth in its new gameplay, with Snake taking down multiple foes with ease, including holding up enemies for information, not unlike Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain.

The new trailer didn't give away too much about the remake's plot, which is pretty interesting. Konami is probably trying to save newcomers from spoilers in its own game, but to not even outline the fact that The Boss is the enemy Naked Snake is hunting is pretty odd.

Unfortunately, there's still no release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. In fact, not only did this new trailer omit a release date, but it also curiously left out the blanket 2024 release window originally pencilled in for the game by PlayStation, which leaves us wondering if the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake has been delayed into next year.

