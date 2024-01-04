Metal Gear Solid 3 and Silent Hill 2 remakes will launch in 2024, according to an official PS5 preview

Konami has not given clear release windows for the upcoming remakes of Metal Gear Solid 3 or Silent Hill 2, but it seems Sony itself is confident they'll both be out this year. Both titles are listed among an official breakdown of PS5 games set to launch in 2024.

There are loads of notable games in this official preview of 2024 PS5 titles, including the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But it's the upcoming Konami remakes - Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - that caught everyone's attention, since neither game had an official release window prior to today.

"All featured titles scheduled for release in 2024 at the time of publication," the fine print at the bottom of the post notes, suggesting that nothing here was placed by mistake. Of course, the rest of that notice is worth remembering: "Release timings for unreleased titles may be subject to change and can vary by region. Please check with the relevant publisher for the most up-to-date information."

Still, this is the first indication we've had that either of these remakes will be out this year. Given how little we've seen of either one, it didn't seem out of the question that they might be released as late as 2025, but it seems we can expect them sooner than that.

While the focus here is on a PS5 blog, neither game is exclusive to that platform. Metal Gear Solid Delta is also coming to PC and Xbox Series X and S. Silent Hill 2 will only come to PS5 and PC at launch, but it looks like that's a timed exclusivity deal that'll eventually see the game come to other consoles.

Here's hoping the Silent Hill 2 remake makes a better first impression than the much-maligned Silent Hill: Ascension.