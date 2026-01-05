Code Vein 2 is Dark Souls through an anime lens, and one surprisingly emotional dungeon proves Bandai Namco has raised the stakes

Bandai Namco has developer FromSoftware's Elden Ring and Dark Souls franchises under its wing, but that hasn't stopped the publisher from pursuing other takes on the Souls experience. The upcoming Code Vein 2 is Bandai Namco's second go-around with this particularly unique spin on the Soulslike, building off the original Code Vein's twist of an anime-inspired dark fantasy where players and their chosen partner braved treacherous dungeons in style.

The sequel focuses even more on building its cast of characters and giving a greater reason to feel invested in a world that will be shaped by your actions across two time periods. Picture an anime-style Dark Souls by way of Back to the Future. I recently had some hands-on time with Code Vein 2, learning more about the mix of sci-fi and dark fantasy and how the developers want to build on the original's character-first action-RPG stylings.

Two timelines, one big quest

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Much like its predecessor, Code Vein 2 asks players to build up their custom protagonist's abilities and arsenals to defeat bosses and complete quests in a sprawling world. The sequel carries many concepts and familiar lore from the original, such as vampire-like characters known as Revenants who wield powerful abilities. However, the second game is a standalone follow-up that builds up a story focusing on building a better future by setting things right in the past.

Playing as a hunter of rogue revenants, you're tasked with saving the world following a cataclysmic event known as the Resurgence. After forming a bond with a mysterious ally named Lou, the protagonist gains the ability to travel between two time periods 100 years apart to reverse anomalies in the past, in turn improving life in the present day – but some changes may lead to some unexpected consequences that could put the future in peril.

"The core concepts of Code Vein that I believe define it in the landscape of Soulslike games are really that character drama – the charm that you get from interacting with your partner and overcoming these tough encounters, dungeons, and challenging enemies with your partner," explains producer Keita Iizuka during the extended preview.

There's a keen focus on reshaping the world around you. The time-travel element adds a cool wrinkle to the world, as you restore areas of the present to unlock new zones and side quests. These can also reveal hidden objectives and opportunities to discover, which is an intriguing evolution from the original's more rigid structure.