Baldur's Gate 3 fans rejoice, fellow D&D-inspired RPG Solasta 2 launches into early access soon – and you might recognize some of its actors from Larian's own game and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Solasta 2, the exciting sequel to one of the most unique Dungeons & Dragons-inspired RPGs I've played to date, is set to arrive very soon in Early Access on Steam – but that's not all.

As revealed today during The Game Awards, Solasta 2 will be available to play on Steam on March 12, 2026 – just a few months away now. Developer Tactical Adventures had more big news to share, however, unveiling the tactical game's voice cast. Hardened genre fans can expect to hear some familiar actors, starting with Amelia Tyler, Baldur's Gate 3 narrator and now, the Solasta sequel's own Shadwyn: an ancient, mysterious force.

There's also Ben Starr – the one and only Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16, Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Prometheus in Hades 2. In Solasta 2, Starr plays Rickard Colwall, who Tactical Adventures describes as "the eldest of the Colwall siblings, a steadfast light in a darkening world, whose loyalty runs deeper than blood." Standing as another Colwall, Deorcas, is Devora Wilde. Yes, the one and only voice of Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3.

Developers dub Deorcas a "formidable warrior whose grief has driven her to doubt her faith, leading her down a path of darkness" – a role that sounds perfectly suited for Wilde, if you ask me. There's a sprinkle of TV talent in Solasta 2, too, with Arcane actor Ellen Thomas taking the part of Anabasia, a dangerously manipulative leader with a silver tongue. It sounds like quite the cast, with skilled voices on all ends constituting it.

Thankfully, there's not long left to wait until we see them come to life in Solasta 2. If you're just as thrilled to give the RPG a go in March as I am, be sure to wishlist it on Steam to keep up to date with any announcements from Tactical Adventures. I don't know about you guys, but I'm itching to hear how the former Baldur's Gate 3 cast does in particular – they are going from one gem to another, after all.

Need something else to play now? Here are the absolute 25 best games of 2025, as decided by GamesRadar+ as the year comes to a close.