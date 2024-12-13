If Baldur's Gate 3 left you wanting more D&D RPGs, you won't want to miss the sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister when it launches in early access next year

Baldur's Gate 3 has left RPG fans everywhere hungry for more D&D-flavored goodness, and developer Tactical Adventures is here to deliver just that with Solasta 2 – a sequel to the 2021 RPG Solasta: Crown of the Magister.

Revealed during The Game Awards 2024, Solasta 2 will allow tenacious adventurers to create a party of four as they journey to the island of Neokos. This magical land is being threatened by "a dark force" led by the villainous Shadwyn, so it won't be a smooth ride, but it's for the sake of your quest driven by your adventurers' "family legacy."

Solasta II - Official Announcement Trailer [TGA 2024] - YouTube Watch On

The D&D-style elements are sure to be enticing to anyone who's craving more games like Baldur's Gate 3 – Solasta 2's website says the RPG "remains true to its promise to deliver gameplay based on the world's most popular TTRPG." Specifically, for the D&D nerds out there, it's "based on the SRD 5e ruleset." Beyond its tabletop vibes is an open world to discover, filled with things to discover and choices to make.

Like its predecessor before it, Solasta 2 will be available to play in early access before its full launch – RPG fans will be able to dive into the in-progress version sometime next year (just in case 2025 wasn't already busy enough for you with all the other games launching). On top of that, developer Tactical Adventures has also confirmed that a free demo will be arriving on Steam "as soon as the upcoming Steam Next Fest," which is exciting. According to a Steam announcement from July , the first Next Fest of 2025 is planned for early next year – February 24 – March 3 to be exact – so we could apparently get a taste of Solasta 2 in around two months' time.

