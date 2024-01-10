The Mandalorian movie won't replace season 4, so there's still plenty more Mando to come

There's a whole lot more Mando coming our way, as it seems that the newly announced Mandalorian and Grogu movie won't replace The Mandalorian season 4.

When the movie was announced yesterday, it was unclear whether this would continue Mando and Grogu's story in lieu of a new season. According to Deadline , however, The Mandalorian season 4 is still in development. It's unclear whether the new season or the movie will be released first and where the film will sit chronologically on the Star Wars timeline, but production is set to begin this year.

Jon Favreau will direct and produce the upcoming movie, titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, while Lucasfilm bosses Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni are also on board as producers. Plot details are being kept firmly under wraps and casting details haven't been confirmed, either, but we can hope that Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, the titular bounty hunter.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau, who created the original Disney Plus series, said in a statement about the movie's announcement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

As for The Mandalorian season 4, production was significantly delayed by last year's SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and WGA writers' strikes, but one of Din Djarin's physical performers teased that the new installment was "ramping up" in an Instagram post in November 2023. There's no word yet, though, on when shooting will officially start.

While we wait for more of The Mandalorian to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows currently in the works.