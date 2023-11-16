Prepare for the return of Mando and Grogu as The Mandalorian season 4 star says the show is being "ramped up"

The Mandalorian season 4 is being "ramped up," according to one of its stars – which means we might be seeing the return of Mando and Grogu very soon.

Brendan Wayne, who is one of the physical performers for Din Djarin, teased the upcoming season on Instagram.

"Only one thing is more exciting to me than the strike being over or season 4 of Mando getting ramped up and that is Season 2 of Coach Mando and the Lady Lancers," Wayne wrote (when he's not an intergalactic gunslinger, he coaches soccer).

In a comment, Wayne added, "next year is my guess," though it's unclear if this means the show will start filming next year or if that's when he anticipates the fourth installment to release.

Of course, it's Pedro Pascal who lends his voice (and face) to Din Djarin – and he has reportedly recently joined the cast of Fantastic Four, while he also has The Last of Us season 2 on the way. Next year could be a busy one for Pascal, then.

The Mandalorian season 3 ended with Din Djarin and Grogu settling down on Nevarro, with Mando officially adopting Baby Yoda as his own. While Moff Gideon was killed in the finale, Ahsoka has brought back a new big bad for the galaxy: Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The Ahsoka finale saw the titular Togruta and Sabine Wren stranded on Peridea (watched over by Anakin Skywalker), but Ezra Bridger and Thrawn made it back to the main Star Wars galaxy. Considering The Mandalorian season 3 saw the Imperials eagerly awaiting Thrawn's return, we can assume the Grand Admiral will be causing trouble in Mando season 4.

The rest of the Star Wars Disney Plus release slate includes the likes of Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte, while the chances of Ahsoka season 2 are also looking good.

