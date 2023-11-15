Pedro Pascal is reportedly set to play Reed Richards in the MCU's Fantastic Four

OK, don't do what I did and start hyperventilating when you read this, but the entire internet's boyfriend Pedro Pascal is in talks to play Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, in the MCU Fantastic Four movie reboot, per Deadline.

It may seem like a stretch (see what we did there?) to call anyone "Mister Fantastic," but if there's a guy who could embody that unlikely moniker it's gotta be Pascal, who has a beloved reputation across numerous fandoms thanks to his starring roles on the Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian and the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us - and of course his brief but memorable stint as Prince Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones.

According to Deadline, the deal isn't done quite yet, but it's looking a lot like Pascal is ready to sign on for a multi-film deal with Marvel Studios. And frankly, if Marvel sincerely wants to take home a big fat W this week (following the tepid reception to The Marvels), the studio will move heaven and earth and maybe even fire off some Cosmic Rays to get Pascal on board.

I'm gushing a little, but Pascal actually fits the mold of a loving dad with massive, multiversal responsibilities to a T. He's tackled the archetype a few different ways in the aforementioned Mandalorian and The Last of Us. But the addition of a whole family instead of just an adopted child switches up the dynamic enough that it makes the idea of Pascal showing a new dimension as a sci-fi family man like Reed Richards all the more tantalizing.

