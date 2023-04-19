The Mandalorian season 3 finale has fans undecided on how they feel about the fate of [SPOILER]

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 8 featured a major development that has fans in shock – and undecided on how they feel. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for the finale! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

The episode sees Bo-Katan Kryze and Moff Gideon go head to head in a climactic battle. Since Bo now wields the Darksaber, you'd be forgiven for thinking this fight would be over quickly – but Gideon's new Beskar armor and a formidable weapon of his own means he can defend himself very effectively.

It all comes to a head when Gideon crushes the Darksaber in one hand. The blade goes out and the hilt crumples, meaning the weapon looks very much destroyed. Considering how much trouble the Darksaber has caused in the show, Mandalorian fans are torn on how they feel about its death.

"MOFF BROKE THE DARKSABER BREAKS MY HEART THAT WAS THE COOLEST WEAPON IN ALL OF STAR WARS I need them to fix it immediately," laments one fan (opens in new tab).

"Am I the only one who thinks they can just repair the Darksaber?? Honestly I'm probably just in denial cause I don't want it to be gone But still... maybe there's a chance they can somehow repair it, I mean Rey repaired Anakin's lightsaber," speculates another person (opens in new tab).

"So all this drama for the #Darksaber just for it to be crushed like it was nothing," points out another fan (opens in new tab).

"So after everything they're really just gonna destroy the Darksaber?? Okay," says someone else (opens in new tab).

But, some people are happy (opens in new tab) that the weapon is gone. "I'm glad the Darksaber is no longer a thing. There will be less animosity and rogue challengers for the Mand'alor title! Good riddance!"

"I'm so glad they got rid of the Darksaber tbh. I always thought Mandalorians were a little silly for letting whoever possesses the glowing stick decide their fate," agrees someone else (opens in new tab).

"The Darksaber being crushed is so symbolic and I love it," adds another person (opens in new tab).

