There's a big Star Wars show missing from Disney Plus' (now-deleted) 2024 lineup

Disney Plus’ UK Instagram account quickly provided a glimpse of the streamer’s 2024 lineup and, while multiple Star Wars shows feature, Andor is conspicuously absent.
"Here are just a few of the many reasons to look forward to 2024," the post read, before later being deleted. Among the lineup are some big names: Echo, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, The Bear season 3 and two Star Wars shows, The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew.
While we’re holding out hope that the ‘few’ of it all means that there’s plenty more to reveal, there’s every reason to be concerned about Andor season 2 – especially as showrunner Tony Gilroy earmarked August 2024 as a potential release window for the follow up to the critically acclaimed Rogue One spin-off series.
"We’re going to shoot through August. We’re on exact schedule… finish in August, spend another year on post. I suppose we’ll come out the following August," Gilroy said at Star Wars Celebration.
Of course, the actors’ strike – and the resulting production backlog – may have put paid to some of that hope. The shoot was interrupted in July, which may have pushed back plans even more.
The High Republic-set series The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew – a show involving 10-year-old children that’s "not a kid’s show" according to director Jon Watts – are both confirmed for 2024. The Mandalorian season 4 may be ramping up production, but expect that to land in 2025 (or later).
