There's a big Star Wars show missing from Disney Plus' (now-deleted) 2024 lineup

Disney Plus’ UK Instagram account quickly provided a glimpse of the streamer’s 2024 lineup and, while multiple Star Wars shows feature, Andor is conspicuously absent.

"Here are just a few of the many reasons to look forward to 2024," the post read, before later being deleted. Among the lineup are some big names: Echo, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, The Bear season 3 and two Star Wars shows, The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew.

(Image credit: Instagram)

While we’re holding out hope that the ‘few’ of it all means that there’s plenty more to reveal, there’s every reason to be concerned about Andor season 2 – especially as showrunner Tony Gilroy earmarked August 2024 as a potential release window for the follow up to the critically acclaimed Rogue One spin-off series.

"We’re going to shoot through August. We’re on exact schedule… finish in August, spend another year on post. I suppose we’ll come out the following August," Gilroy said at Star Wars Celebration.

Of course, the actors’ strike – and the resulting production backlog – may have put paid to some of that hope. The shoot was interrupted in July, which may have pushed back plans even more.

The High Republic-set series The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew – a show involving 10-year-old children that’s "not a kid’s show" according to director Jon Watts – are both confirmed for 2024. The Mandalorian season 4 may be ramping up production, but expect that to land in 2025 (or later).

