Andor season 2 set for August 2024 as new footage debuts

Andor season 2 is expected to hit Disney Plus in August 2024, according to creator Tony Gilroy.

During the Star Wars Celebration Europe fan convention today, Gilroy announced that Andor season 2 is set to shoot through through August 2023, and a year of post-production is planned. As a result, he estimates that the show will likely be ready to launch in August 2024.

A brief bit of new footage was shown at the convention, though it has not yet been made public. It does continue the gritty tone of the first season, with no shortage of blasters, explosions, and subterfuge-filled space politics. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the teaser also shows the return of characters like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller).

As previously announced, the 12 episodes of season 2 will take place over a four-year span, connecting the end of season 1 to the beginning of Rogue One. Gilroy said today that season 2 sees Andor as a "committed member" of the Rebellion now. "That internal debate is over."

The original season also featured Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Forest Whittaker, Alex Ferns, Alastair Mackenzie, Anton Lesser, and Ben Bailey Smith, many of whom are likely to return for the second stage of the story.

Check out our Andor Celebration round-up for everything we learned about the making of season 1 from today's panel. There's been a ton of news on other upcoming Star Wars projects today, too, including three new live-action movies, one of which will feature the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey. We also learned that the Ahsoka series is set to launch in August 2023 and got fresh looks at Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte.

Keep up to date with the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and Disney Plus TV shows.