Ahsoka set for August 2023 release date as first trailer debuts at Star Wars Celebration

The first trailer for The Mandalorian spin-off Ahsoka is here – and it turns out we won't have to wait too much longer for the whole show to arrive on Disney Plus. During Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm confirmed the series will premiere in August 2023, all while teasing what's to come from the Rosario Dawson-led outing.

As you may have guessed, the upcoming series will follow Ahsoka Tano, played by Dawson, who previously played the role in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the thrilling first look, which you can watch above, confirms that the series will follow her search across the galaxy far, far away for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Fans have previously speculated that a moment in The Mandalorian season 3 may have set up the Ahsoka spin-off.

The cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson, along with Hayden Christensen who will once again reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker. Filming began last May and wrapped in October. A brief 'blink-and-you'll-miss-it' look at the show was in included in a new Disney Plus teaser trailer released earlier this year.

Visions Volume 2 is set to debut on Disney Plus this year, and Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, Andor season 2, and The Acolyte are also all in the pipeline. Jon Favreau has also confirmed that he has written The Mandalorian season 4.

You can keep up to date with the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.