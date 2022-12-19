New Disney Plus trailer reveals first looks at Loki season 2, Ahsoka, and more

A new Disney Plus trailer has outlined the streaming service’s exciting 2023 slate of upcoming shows and movies – including Loki season 2, Ahsoka, and a new Peter Pan movie.

"Are you ready for an adventure?" Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin begins, kicking off a sizzle reel that highlights some of the biggest arrivals on Disney Plus next year.

Excitingly, that also includes a first real look at Loki season 2. Tom Hiddleston, who also acts as the voiceover for the trailer, is back as the God of Mischief after the first season’s Kang-shaped revelations. He’s seen alongside his jet ski-mad colleague Mobius (Owen Wilson) in one scene and stalking the corridors of what appears to be the TVA in another.

Ahsoka also gets a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reveal with Rosario Dawson’s Jedi staring off into the distance for the debut of her first live-action series. The Mandalorian season 3 also bolsters Star Wars’ lineup, with the show set to return on March 1.

Win or Lose, Pixar’s first TV series, also has a presence in the Disney Plus trailer as, too, does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – which is expected to hit the streamer shortly. Marvel’s upcoming series Secret Invasion, Peter Pan & Wendy (directed by The Green Knight's David Lowery), American Born Chinese, Crater, Up spin-off short Dug Days, and Star Wars animated series The Bad Batch round out the trailer, which you can see above.

For more on what's currently available, check out our curated lists of the best shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus.