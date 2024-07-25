A sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hasn't yet been announced, but things sound hopeful. The latest entry in the Apes franchise was a huge hit, earning nearly $400 million at the box office and it seems like the stars are keen to return.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con, Mae star Freya Allan gave us an update. "I know things," she grins when we ask if she's heard anything, alongside co-star Peter Macon (who portrays Raka) at the Planet of the Apes installation.

While she won't give us any more than that, the pair tell us about their hopes for a sequel, should it happen. "I feel like there is some really juicy and delicious hard conversations that need to be had," Macon explains. "Where do we go? Where we leave the film, [we're] rooting for [Mae] but kind of can't stand [her]."

Laughing Allan replies, adding that she hopes audiences go on to understand Mae's actions at the end of the movie: "Oh no, I feel like most people can't stand Mae! This poor girl had to do what she had to do. What choices do you have in that moment?"

Macon then continues: "I feel like this film has laid a very rich foundation of further difficult conversations. Kevin Durand [Proximus Caesar] and I talk a lot about like, 'What would it look like if Raka and Proximus sat down and had a chat?'"

Another thing that Allan, who is also known for playing Ciri in The Witcher, would like to do is to some performance capture should the franchise return, having not done any on Kingdom. "Well, we've been speaking about me being an extra ape, I don't know if this is all just jokes but I would love that," she adds. "If there's future films, maybe I can be Mae but I can also sneak in there as an ape at some point."

While nothing has been confirmed yet, things certainly look hopeful for the future of the Wes Ball-directed sci-fi movie. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is out on Hulu and Disney Plus on August 2.

