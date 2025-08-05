Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya will co-write a Spider-Verse spin-off movie for his ultra-cool character Spider-Punk

Spider-Punk is one of the very coolest characters from the Spider-Verse animated franchise, and now he's getting his own spin-off movie co-written by Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the character in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and is scheduled to return for the impending Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse threequel (via Deadline).

Not much else is known about the planned Spider-Punk animated movie, which will be co-written by Kaluuya and screenwriter Ajon Singh. It's easy to assume that Kaluuya, a prolific film and TV actor who had an MCU turn as W'Kabi in Black Panther, will also reprise his role as the voice of Spider-Punk in the new film, though even that remains technically unconfirmed.

In his previous Spider-Verse appearance, Spider-Punk winds up being one of the coolest and most kick-ass spider-heroes of the whole film, stealing all of his scenes with his devil-may-care attitude and his punk rock guitar skills.

The comic version of Spider-Punk is quite similar, though he's from New York instead of England. In his reality (Earth-138, a reference to the song 'We Are 138' by The Misfits), Spider-Punk's arch-enemy is President Norman Osborne, better known as the classic Spider-Man villain the Green Goblin.

He's also not Peter Parker, but actually Hobie Brown, better known in Marvel Comics continuity as the original Prowler, a character who Spider-Verse fans know plays a major role in the story, though he's portrayed as the Aaron Davis, the Prowler of Marvel's original Ultimate Universe.

Spider-Punk was originally created by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel based on a design originated first by Coipel, which inspired Slott to include the character in the original Spider-Verse comic crossover.

No release date for the Spider-Punk movie has been set. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in late 2027. While we wait, check out our rankings of the best Spider-Man movies and our round-up of all of the other new superhero movies in the works.