Bill Hader wants to make a horror movie after Barry season 4

Barry may be coming to an end with the currently airing season 4, but star and co-creator Bill Hader already has several new projects in the pipeline.

"I’ve written [a project] with Duffy Boudreau, one of the writers on [Barry]," Hader told Deadline (opens in new tab). "He’s my best friend from Tulsa. We’ve known each other since we were like 18, so you need that on set. You need your friend from Oklahoma who goes, 'Yeah, man. That sucks'... We wrote a movie that I’d like to make at some point, which is kind of like what everybody usually does. They try to make a little, small thing. And then I have two other ideas. One is kind of hard to describe, and then the other one is Barry-like in tone, but instead of a crime thing, it’s like a horror thing."

He continued: "The horror one, I would star in. The other two, as of now, I would not be in. But I’ve done this before, where I’ve talked about things, and then once it gets out there, you’re almost really jinxing it. So, we’ll see."

Hader has starred in HBO's dark comedy as hitman and aspiring actor Barry Berkman since 2018, as well as writing and directing multiple episodes across the show's four seasons. Over the past five years, the series has received 44 Emmy nominations, with Hader winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series twice.

